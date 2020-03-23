Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 taskforce recommends use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for high-risk cases

On Monday, the COVID-19 taskforce issued an advisory for the use of hydroxy-chloroquine as prophylaxis as prophylaxis of SARS-COV-2 infection for high-risk population.
The advisory said: “The Advisory provides for placing the following high-risk population under chemoprophylaxis with hydroxy chloroquine:
1) Asymptomatic Healthcare Workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19
2) Asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases.”
The protocol had been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for restricted use in Emergency situations.
The advisory added that the chemoprophylaxis (treatment to prevent disease) shouldn’t instil a false sense of security among people. It was recommended they follow all other guidelines including proper hand-washing and maintain social distancing.
They also asked individuals to self-monitor and immediately report to health authorities if they become symptomatic.
It added: “The high-risk contacts of a positive case placed under chemo prophylaxis, should remain in home quarantine while on prophylactic therapy. As recommended by the said Task Force, the drug should only be given on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. The contraindications mentioned in the recommendations should strictly be followed.”
It also asked individuals to immediately seek treatment even if they showed other symptoms beyond COVID-19.
