Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 taskforce recommends use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for high-risk cases

On Monday, the COVID-19 taskforce issued an advisory for the use of hydroxy-chloroquine as prophylaxis as prophylaxis of SARS-COV-2 infection for high-risk population.

The advisory said: “The Advisory provides for placing the following high-risk population under chemoprophylaxis with hydroxy chloroquine:

1) Asymptomatic Healthcare Workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19

2) Asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases.”

The protocol had been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for restricted use in Emergency situations.