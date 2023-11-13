Are Stars Vanishing From Our Milky Way Galaxy? Here's What We Know

Many massive stars discovered by astronomers running away from the Milky Way | Freepik

In its recent discovery, scientists have found that certain stars in our Milky Way galaxy are departing into intergalactic space. The remainder of their lives are spent on an uncertain path. To study the unknown wonder, a team of astronomers studied the most massive of these runaway stars to understand the reason behind stars' exits.

Astronomers observation

While analysing the velocity distribution, astronomers concluded with one of the methods used to study a field of stars in the Milky Way. The galaxy's rotation is reflected in the general velocity dispersion of the star population. Astronomers observe when a star deviates from the rotation of the galaxy.

A team of astronomers working with two massive star catalogues recognised the behaviour and found a slew of stars moving at a different rate than the galaxy. They were rogue stars on their way out of the galaxy.

Astronomers working with two massive star catalogues

The two big star catalogues the astronauts were working on were the Galactic O-Star Catalog (GOSC) and the Be Star Spectra (BeSS). According to reports, both catalogues of different types of massive stars, O-type and Be-type stars, and their sub-types.

The research published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, the paper titled, 'Galactic runaway O and Be stars found using Gaia DR3' under Mar Carretero Castrillo, a postgrad researcher at the Institute of Cosmos Sciences at the University of Barcelona, who is also the lead author of a study.

Until now, scientists have been unaware of the exact numbers of how many stars are about to exit our galaxy; however, research is underway. According to the scientists, the number of Milky Way's runaway stars stands at 10 million, though it's not confirmed.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)