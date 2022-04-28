With thrills and a message, 'Takkar' set to release in theatres on May 6

The talk around 'Takkar' is strong in Sandalwood. And that’s for two reasons. One is the mass title and the second is the fact that it features new talent.

'Takkar', which looked promising to fans right from its first look, has been creating excitement amongst fans from day one. The film which has been ready for three years now and the team is happy that they can finally release the movie. The team had held a press meet recently in this regard and expressed their happiness over the same.

'Takkar' will arrive in theatres on May 6. The film is based on cyber crime, and both class and mass elements have been wonderfully mixed to draw in the audience. Manoj Kumar is the hero while Ranjani Raghavan plays his leading lady.

Manoj who has played small roles in films like 'Ambareesha' and 'Chakravarthy', is excited about his big screen debut as a leading man. He will be seen playing a lover boy and action hero in the same. Ranjani, who has made a name for herself as 'Kannadathi', is set to further win hearts with this film.

Produced under SLN Creations by Nagesh Kogilu, the movie has been directed by Raghu Shastry and has music by Manikanth Kadri. The film also has Jai Jagdish, Sadhu Kokila, Sumitra amongst others.

