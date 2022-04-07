Why did Ram Charan come barefoot at 'RRR' 1000 crore bash?

South superstar Ram Charan’s latest release ‘RRR’ celebrated its successful reach as the film crossed Rs 1000 crore at the Box Office.

However, many noticed that Ram arrived barefoot in a black attire at the star-studded affair, which was attended by celebs like Aamir Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Makarand Deshpande, and Karan Johar among others.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

For those unversed, the 'Rangasthalam' actor observes a 41-day 'Deeksha', which is the reason behind his attire.

Ram Charan, a core believer of Sabarimala Ayyappa, generally observes 'Deeksha', a 41-day ritual, whenever possible. As the actor was busy with back-to-back promotions for 'RRR', he started the 'Deeksha' post the movie's grand release.

Ram Charan, who is a pet lover, had taken this oath to follow the Deeksha ritual, as he had a mannat when his pet dog 'Brat' fell sick some time ago.

"I lost my Brat (pet dog) earlier. That pain was haunting me and hence my wife Upasana gifted me a similar puppy. I named him Brat, again. Brat got his leg fractured and hence I have a mannat that I will not eat non-vegetarian food until he gets up and run," Ram Charan had explained in one of his interviews earlier.

Now that the 'Magadheera' actor appeared in black Kurta and barefooted attire, close sources claim that the actor does it every once in a while, to keep his loved ones in his prayers and for positivity.

'RRR', which also stars Jr NTR in the lead role has been directed by SS Rajamouli.

The epic period action drama film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, ‘RRR’ is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:38 AM IST