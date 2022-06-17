e-Paper Get App

Wedding Gift trailer released; shows the dark shadow of violence over men

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Wedding Gift trailer released; shows the dark shadow of violence over men | SAIRAM STILLSEENU

Among the most awaited films in the Kannada film industry is Wedding Gift. Featuring debut director and producer Vikram Prabhu, the film talks about the harassment that men face as a result of the Indian laws on women's rights.

Apparently based on actual events, the film is a suspension thriller. In addition, it was also filmed in the same locations, making it more interesting. Nishan has played the lead role, along with Sonu Gowda.

SAIRAM STILLSEENU

A teaser for Wedding Gift was recently released, and it gained quite a bit of attention. Yesterday, the team released the trailer, and as expected it has attracted viewers' attention. The director has succeeded in intensifying the curiosity of the film by further boosting the traces that were previously seen in the teaser. The trailer without giving away the essence of the entire film is very adventurous.

SAIRAM STILLSEENU

Senior actress Prema has donned the cap of a lawyer after a long time. Achyutch Kumar is also playing the role of a lawyer. Wedding gift is Directed and Produced by Vikram Prabhu under the banner Vikram Prabhu Films. Cinematography is done by Uday Leela, and music is scored by Balachandra Prabhu. Vijeth Chandra is the Editor of the film. Nishan, Sonu Gowda, Prema, Achyutch Kumar, and Pavithra Lokesh are amongst the cast.

The film will be released across Karnataka on July 8, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-newsWedding Gift trailer released; shows the dark shadow of violence over men

RECENT STORIES

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...

As Agnipath protests singe India, check out what defence veterans said about the recruitment scheme

As Agnipath protests singe India, check out what defence veterans said about the recruitment scheme

India vs SA, 4th T20I: Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to bowl against Men in Blue

India vs SA, 4th T20I: Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to bowl against Men in Blue

Mumbai reports 2,255 COVID-19 infections; active cases tally crosses 13,000 mark

Mumbai reports 2,255 COVID-19 infections; active cases tally crosses 13,000 mark

Ranji Trophy semi-final: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer tons derail Uttar Pradesh; Mumbai lead by...

Ranji Trophy semi-final: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer tons derail Uttar Pradesh; Mumbai lead by...