Wedding Gift trailer released; shows the dark shadow of violence over men

Among the most awaited films in the Kannada film industry is Wedding Gift. Featuring debut director and producer Vikram Prabhu, the film talks about the harassment that men face as a result of the Indian laws on women's rights.

Apparently based on actual events, the film is a suspension thriller. In addition, it was also filmed in the same locations, making it more interesting. Nishan has played the lead role, along with Sonu Gowda.

A teaser for Wedding Gift was recently released, and it gained quite a bit of attention. Yesterday, the team released the trailer, and as expected it has attracted viewers' attention. The director has succeeded in intensifying the curiosity of the film by further boosting the traces that were previously seen in the teaser. The trailer without giving away the essence of the entire film is very adventurous.

Senior actress Prema has donned the cap of a lawyer after a long time. Achyutch Kumar is also playing the role of a lawyer. Wedding gift is Directed and Produced by Vikram Prabhu under the banner Vikram Prabhu Films. Cinematography is done by Uday Leela, and music is scored by Balachandra Prabhu. Vijeth Chandra is the Editor of the film. Nishan, Sonu Gowda, Prema, Achyutch Kumar, and Pavithra Lokesh are amongst the cast.

The film will be released across Karnataka on July 8, 2022.