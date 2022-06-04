Watch video: Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde's 'JGM' goes on floors

Puri Jagannadh’s highly anticipated directorial, ‘JGM’, featuring superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde, is all set to release worldwide on August 3, 2023.
The makers commenced with the first shoot schedule today with Pooja who will be seen in an action-packed role in the movie. The film shoot schedule will be held across multiple international locations beginning first with Mumbai.
The big-ticket action entertainer will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and will mark Pooja's first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda.
'JGM' is a Puri Connects & Srikara Studios production, and is being produced by Charmme Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the action entertainer is one of the most awaited released of 2023.
