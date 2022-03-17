Watch Video: 'RRR' star Ram Charan reaches the billboards of Times Square in New York

South superstar Ram Charan's demeanour, style, body language, acting chops and fandom, have all become an international sensation of late.

Recently, the star's videos reached the coveted bill boards of Times Square in New York city.

Fondly known as the 'Man of the Masses', #SeethaRamarajuCharan videos were displayed in full strength and glory at Times Square.

Videos from the location went viral on the internet in no time.

Meanwhile, 'RRR' is all set to hit the silver screens on March 25. The magnum opus is touted to be a period action drama and also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris.

Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody are also a part of the film and will be seen in key roles.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 06:16 PM IST