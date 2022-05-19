Watch video: Adivi Sesh REACTS to 'Major' clashing with 'Vikram' and 'Prithviraj'

Actor Adivi Sesh is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Major' and is currently on a promotional spree for the same.

The film, which is based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set to clash with two other big ticket films -- Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' and Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'.

Recently, during an interaction, Adivi was asked about the big clash, and the actor bowled over the media with his response on the same.

He said, "Practically speaking, 'Major' is the biggest Telugu film, 'Vikram' is the biggest film in Tamil, and 'Prithviraj' is the biggest film in Hindi. But, while there big fish in the sea, we are the gold fish."

While 'Vikram' is an out-and-out actioner starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, 'Prithviraj' tells the tale of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The film will see Akshay Kumar play the titular role, and it also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

Meanwhile, 'Major' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. Celebrating the spirit of the modern national hero beyond the tragic death at the Mumbai attacks, the film offers a deeper insight into his relationships with family and most importantly the nation.

All the three films are set to hit the silver screens on June 3.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:20 PM IST