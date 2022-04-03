Watch: Teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa's fantasy film 'Vikrant Rona' is a visual wonder

The teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa’s most anticipated film ‘Vikrant Rona’ was officially unveiled by the makers of the film recently.

It was only yesterday when some of the biggest Pan India stars like Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Simbu announced the release date teaser of the 3D fantasy ‘Vikrant Rona’, and today the internet has been gushing about the teaser.

The critics are confident that the film is expected to rule the biggest box office around the globe. The teaser of ‘Vikrant Rona’ opened up to rave reviews from all across the world with most of the people hailing the filmmaker’s marvelous vision with use of VFX, BGM, and action sequences to perfection.

Several South Asian superstars including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi have jumped into the conversation praising the visionary teaser of ‘Vikrant Rona’ and Kichcha Sudeep’s remarkable performance in it.

Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan world 3D film with Shalini Artss – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

‘Vikrant Rona’, directed by Anup Bhandari is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. It is all set to be released on July 28, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 04:41 PM IST