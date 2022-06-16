Watch: Sai Pallavi compares exodus of Kashmiri Pandits to cow vigilantism

South actress Sai Pallavi, who is currently on a promotional spree of her film 'Virata Parvam', recently made brow-raising comments about religious conflict in an interview.

In an interaction with YouTube channel Great Andhra, Sai Pallavi said, "The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, a recent incident happened where a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. So, where's the difference between these two incidents.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The comment left netizens divided with a section lauding the actress, while others directed flak for the same.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, 'Virata Parvam,' starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, is set to be released soon. The trailer, which was released last week, drew a lot more attention to this revolutionary war film.

The trailer of 'Virata Parvam' claims that the film is based on true events from the 1990s and tells the tale of an intense love story set against the backdrop of the Telangana Naxalite movement.

Comrade Ravanna, also known by his pen name Aranya, is played by Rana Daggubati, and Vennela, who is smitten by his writing, is played by Sai Pallavi.

Priyamani, Nandita Das, Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Eshwari Rao, Ravi Anand, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, and others have played pivotal roles in this film.

Produced by Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banners, the movie has Suresh Bobbili's music.

'Virata Parvam', directed by Venu Udugula, will be released on June 17.

Read Also I want to focus on the roles I am getting now: Sai Pallavi