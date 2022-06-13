Watch: Megastar Chiranjeevi voices Telugu version of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' trailer

With India's biggest creative forces coming together, now megastar Chiranjeevi has come on board to give his legendary voice to the Telugu version of Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' trailer.

Catch the special behind the scenes of the megastar's association for the film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film is presented by S. S. Rajamouli in all 4 South languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.