e-Paper Get App

Watch: Megastar Chiranjeevi voices Telugu version of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' trailer

The much awaited trailer arrives on June 15 in all 5 languages

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

With India's biggest creative forces coming together, now megastar Chiranjeevi has come on board to give his legendary voice to the Telugu version of Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' trailer.

Catch the special behind the scenes of the megastar's association for the film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film is presented by S. S. Rajamouli in all 4 South languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read Also
Brahmastra: Nagarjuna has the strength of 1000 Nandis in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer
article-image
HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-newsWatch: Megastar Chiranjeevi voices Telugu version of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' trailer

RECENT STORIES

Beijing back under lockdown as China's capital sees spike in COVID cases

Beijing back under lockdown as China's capital sees spike in COVID cases

Nobody is above the law, not even 'Rahul Gandhi': BJP slams Congress' protest march over ED summons...

Nobody is above the law, not even 'Rahul Gandhi': BJP slams Congress' protest march over ED summons...

Navi Mumbai: As active cases continue to rise, NMMC records 1,609 new cases of Covid in June

Navi Mumbai: As active cases continue to rise, NMMC records 1,609 new cases of Covid in June

India vs SA, 3rd T20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

India vs SA, 3rd T20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to distribute around 3 lakh textbooks on reopening day of civic schools

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to distribute around 3 lakh textbooks on reopening day of civic schools