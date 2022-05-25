Watch 'Major' song 'Saathiya': Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar celebrate love beyond distance in latest track

The team of 'Major' has dropped the second song from the film today titled 'Saathiya'. The beautiful melodies of the song celebrates love beyond distance and showcases the beautiful chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.

The song has been sung by Javed Ali, composed by Sricharan Rajwada abd penned by Ritesh Rajwada.

Watch the song here:

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

It will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June 2022.

