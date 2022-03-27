Watch 'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon's film is a combination of immersive storyline and mind-bending action sequences

The much-awaited trailer of Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' was officially released by the makers on Sunday.
The makers have organised the biggest trailer launch event in Bengaluru. It was a visual spectacle where the entire cast and crew came together, along with the bigwigs of the industry.
The event was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.
The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of an explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances.
With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is expected to surpass previously set records by Chapter 1.
Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.
The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films
