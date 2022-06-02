e-Paper Get App

Watch: Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram' lights up Burj Khalifa

'Vikram' is all set to release on June 3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 04:55 PM IST
Superstar Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram' is all set to release on June 3. The actor-producer was recently present in Dubai for the final leg of promoting the film. The team was overjoyed to see glimpses of the film projected on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the power-packed action-thriller stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

It is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, A Raaj Kamal Films International film, and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Pen studios' Distribution division Pen Marudhar has acquired the Hindi distribution rights of the film.

