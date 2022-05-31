 
Watch: Kamal Haasan's 'Badle Badle' rap version from 'Vikram Hitlist' out

The track is the Hindi version of the superhit ‘Pathala Pathala’

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 04:43 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram Hitlist' on Tuesday shared the song Badle Badle (Rap Extended Version) from the much-awaited film.

The track is the Hindi version of the superhit ‘Pathala Pathala’. The song is sung by superstar Kamal Haasan and Raftaar, lyrics is penned by Raqueeb Alam and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

With its addictive beats and killer rap, we promise you won’t be able to stop grooving to this one.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It will release on June 3.

'Vikram Hitlist' also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil alongside Kamal Haasan. Fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the legendary actor back on the big screen after four years.

article-image

