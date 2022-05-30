Watch: Fans shower 'Major' stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala with flowers in Vizag

Adivi Sesh and the 'Major' team have been incessantly promoting the film in various cities. The makers showcased the film to the audience in advance as a special preview in Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Mumbai.

On May 29, the 'Major' team visited Visakhapatnam for the special screening of the film. The team received a warm welcome from the fans in Vizag. The love for the film is humongous and the craze has led to all pre-screening shows being houseful. There were around 1,000 fans present for the screening and it received a thunderous response.

The starcast of 'Major' - Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala made a grand entry in a black Jeep. The fans enthusiastically welcomed the team and exhibited their love by conferring them with flower garlands and a shower of flowers on them.

The team was overwhelmed by the response they received and they are eagerly looking forward for the theatrical release of their film.

'Major' releases nationwide on June 3.