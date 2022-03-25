Watch: Fans of 'RRR' actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR dance outside theatre to celebrate film's release

SS Rajamouli’s most-awaited film ‘RRR’ has finally hit the theaters today and has been collecting great reviews from the audience and critics.

Indeed one of the most anticipated movies, it has started grabbing the house full tags in the theaters.

Rajamouli has always bought a wonder on the screen with his films.

Moreover, the song, 'Naatu Naatu', has introduced the energy of the film to the audience which has ignited a bit more excitement in the audience. Many fans of Jr NTR and Ram Charan were seen dancing to the movie songs in front of the theatres.

A grand entry of superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has blown away the minds of the audiences. With every aspect of the film, from action, acting, well-expressed emotions, and music, the film has come up as power-packed entertainment.

And then the appearance of superstars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt is cheery on the cake that has taken the film to another level.

The film has been steaming high on the excitement meter of the audience long before its release as ardent and crazy fans have created massive hoardings of their favourite stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, and even SS Rajamouli to express their love for the movie. And some fans were also seen getting into the attire of Ram Charan and Jr NTR to celebrate the film.

A couple of fans posted the videos on social media where they were seen dancing in and outside the theaters and taking out rallies hailing the name of the film and the cast.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ is released on 25th March 2022.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 03:28 PM IST