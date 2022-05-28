e-Paper Get App

Watch: Audiences get teary-eyed at Jaipur screening of Adivi Sesh's 'Major'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
The team of Major is overwhelmed by the phenomenal response they are receiving in their pre-release multi-city premiere.

The film stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role.

After receiving applause and cheers from the audiences in Pune and Ahmedabad, the Jaipur screening had audiences get extremely emotional.

Audiences were in tears, some chanted the cheers like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Sandeep Unnikrishnan amar rahe' and gave a standing ovation at the end.

Sobhita Dhulipala who will be seen playing a key role in the film got emotional looking at the audience's reaction to the film.

'Major' releases nation wide on June 3.

