Watch '777 Charlie' Trailer: Rakshit Shetty's film is a beautiful saga of Dharma and his dearest Charlie

The trailer of Rakshit Shetty’s '777 Charlie' was released on Monday. The pan India film will release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

UFO has come on board to release the Hindi version of the heartwarming adventure comedy-drama, while actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Karthik Subbaraj and actor Rana Daggubati, will release the film in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

The film starring Rakshit Shetty is also produced by him along with GS Gupta while it marks the directorial debut of Kiranraj K.

'777 Charlie' revolves around an arrogant and unapproachable man, Dharma, working in a manufacturing factory, whose lonely and mundane life is over-run by an enthusiastic dog Charlie and changes him forever.

'777 Charlie' also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha, Sharvari and Praanya P Rao.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:49 PM IST