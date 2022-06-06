Was challenging to adapt a down south slang for 'Yaanai', says actor Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay has been receiving a lot of praise for his look in his next 'Yaanai'. The makers recently released the trailer of the film and since then fans have gone gaga over Arun’s never seen before avatar.

'Yaanai' is a Tamil action-thriller starring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani in leading roles.

Speaking about the response to the trailer, Arun Vijay shared, “I am really happy about the fabulous response from the audience for the trailer of Yaanai, crossing over 3.2 million already. For me, it's a big film with a huge star cast and a big director. I am doing a rural script after a long time, the audience would be very excited to watch me in this avatar because it was a big challenge for me to adapt a down south slang."

He added, "Hari Sir is coming after a long gap, and for me, after two and a half years my film is releasing in theatres, I am all excited. We are doing an extensive campaign down south, where we will head to 8-9 cities and promote the film. So, it's going to be a huge film for all of us and I am sure the audience is pepped up. There are a lot of surprises in the film which I don’t wanna reveal all I can say is it's going to be a fun mass entertainer.”

Looks like Arun Vijay is going to yet again win millions of hearts with 'Yaanai'. This year will be an exciting year for all his fans as they will get to witness him in 'Borrderr', 'Agni Siragugal' and 'Sinam' along with 'Yaanai'.