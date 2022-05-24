Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's vehicle falls in river while shooting for 'Kushi'; actors injured

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were recently injured after they faced a mishap during the shoot of their upcoming film 'Kushi'.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Vijay and Samantha were in Kashmir shooting for 'Kushi'. For one of the scenes, the actors had to run a vehicle over a rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river in Pahalgam. However, the vehicle fell into the deep waters and both the actors sustained injuries to their backs.

Both Vijay and Samantha were immediately given first-aid by the crew members.

While the actors continued the shoot on Sunday, they complained of backaches and thus proper medical help was sought. "Both the actors were immediately rushed to the hotel nearby on the banks of Dal Lake. Physiotherapists were called in and therapy is going on," a crew member told the news portal.

For the unversed, the film marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Samantha, after 'Mahanati' in 2018.

Meanwhile, 'Kushi' is all set to hit the theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 23.

The film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khadekar, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others, and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Shiva Nirvana of 'Majili' fame has donned the director's hat for 'Kushi'.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:07 AM IST