Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha to star in intense romantic drama tentatively titled 'Khushi'

'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda has signed on for an intense romantic drama, which will be directed by Shiva Nirvana of 'Ninnu Kori', 'Majili', and 'Tuck Jagadish' fame.

The movie will have Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the leading lady opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Earlier on Thursday, the makers of the upcoming film held an official muhurat event in Hyderabad to launch the film.

The event featured special guests Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar, Bobby, and Buchi Babu Sana. During the film's premiere, Harish sounded the clapboard, and Buchi Babu Sana turned on the camera.

Major roles will be played by Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Saranya, and others.

The film, tentatively titled 'Khushi,' is being produced on a large scale by Mythri Movie Makers, and the first schedule is set to begin in Kashmir in a few days. After that, the team will travel to Hyderabad, Vizag, and Alleppey for the upcoming schedules.

Hesham Abdul Wahab, best known for his work on the Malayalam movie 'Hridayam', has been commissioned to compose music for this film.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 03:25 PM IST