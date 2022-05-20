Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Actor's passport impounded; may have fled to another country

Actor-producer Vijay Babu's passport was impounded recently. Vijay Babu is booked in a sexual assault case.

According to the latest update, his passport was impounded on May 19 and all visas issued on his passport now stand invalid.

"Actor Vijay Babu's passport was impounded y'day. All visas issued on his passport now stand invalid. There are indications that he has entered another country. We have a court warrant against him: CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner. Babu is booked in a sexual assault case," tweeted ANI.

According to ANI, Vijay Babu told the passport officer that he would present himself at the office on May 24.

"Babu told the passport officer that he would present himself at the office on 24th May. Failure to do so will result in a Red Corner Notice against him. Till now, no response received from Interpol or UAE police: CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner on actor Vijay Babu," another tweet by ANI read.

Actor Vijay Babu's passport was impounded y'day. All visas issued on his passport now stand invalid. There are indications that he has entered another country. We have a court warrant against him:CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner



Babu is booked in a sexual assault case pic.twitter.com/R7uKPePXeM — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Vijay Babu's former colleague had accused him of sexual misconduct, following which police had registered a case against him in April.

According to the police, an actress hailing from Kozhikode, filed a complaint in Ernakulam on April 22 that she was raped and beaten up by him a few times at a flat in Kochi.

Soon after the news surfaced, Vijay Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the "real victim" in this case, and that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant, whom he also named.

According to media reports, Vijay Babu is reportedly hiding in a Middle Eastern location, suspected to be Dubai.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:50 PM IST