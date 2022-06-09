Vignesh Shivan’s adorable post for Nayanthara on their wedding day: 'Excited to see you walking up the aisle'

Director Vignesh Shivan, who is to wed actress Nayanthara at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday shared a heartfelt post for his bride-to-be on Instagram.

He wrote, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s, thanking God, the universe, the good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, every day at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, it’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends."

The director had disclosed that they would share photos of their wedding in the afternoon of June 9 and added that both Nayan and he would meet the media on June 11.

Sources close to the couple say that the wedding is to take place in the presence of only close family and friends from the industry and that special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security.

"Security has been really tightened at the venue. Guests, who have been invited, will be getting a special code before the wedding. Guests will abe allowed to enter the wedding venue after showing code. A dress code for the wedding has also been specified. The dress code specified in the invitation is Ethnic pastels."

The couple had recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to invite him to their wedding. Actors Rajinikanth and Ajith too are among those who have been invited to the event.