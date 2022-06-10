Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s wedding aisle inspired by 'Crazy Rich Asians'?

Director Vignesh Shivan married actress Nayanthara on Thursday. After performing all the rituals, Vignesh took to Instagram and dropped a string of images from his big day. Stories by Joseph Radhik have taken the responsibility to capture the beautiful moments from the couple's special day.

The pictures show the two walking down the isle by themselves, which interestingly has an uncanny resemblance to the wedding from the film ‘Crazy Rich Asians’.

‘Crazy Rich Asian’s had an epic wedding scene where a bride walked down an aisle of water resembling a paddy field, with ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’ being sung in the background.

A throwback picture also shows Vignesh and Nayanthara enjoying the film. It definitely doesn’t come as a surprise if the couple wanted to recreate the same filmy moment for their special day.

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married in Chennai in an intimate ceremony. The two looked graceful in their wedding outfits.

Nayanthara chose to wear a vermillion red, custom-designed saree by Monica Shah of Jade. On the other hand, Vignesh opted for a veshti, kurta and shawl - all handcrafted by the master craftsmen of JADE atelier. Also, the attires were personalised with the couple's names.

Vignesh also penned a heartfelt note on social media.

He wrote, "On a scale of 10 ...She's Nayan & am the one. By God's Grace.. jus married." In one of the images, Vignesh is seen tying the sacred 'Thali` around Nayanthara`s neck.

In another picture, he is seen sealing the special moment by giving a kiss on Nayanthara's forehead.

As soon as pictures from Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding went viral, many celebs wished the couple on social media.

Superstars Ajith, Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor and Rajinikanth were present at the wedding.