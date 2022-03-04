Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Birthday Special: Adorable pictures of the 'Hanu Man' actress with her pet dog Gucci

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all set to celebrate her 38th birthday on Saturday.

Born to actor R Sarathkumar and his first wife Chaya on March 5, 1985, Varalaxmi marked her debut with the Tamil film 'Podaa Podi' in 2012.

Over the years, the actress has starred in some of the most profitable films in the south film industry, including 'Maanikya', 'Kasaba', 'Vikram Vedha', 'Nibunan', 'Vismaya', 'Sathya', 'Kaattu', 'Masterpiece'and 'Sarkar'.

In 2018, she even tried her hand at hosting on the TV show 'Unnai Arindhaal'.

On the eve of her birthday, Varalaxmi dropped the poster of her upcoming film 'Hanu Man', and it has received quite some positive reviews from the masses.

The poster was unveiled by Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, and the film is touted to be the first pan-India superhero film. He also wished Varalaxmi a happy birthday in advance.

The film's shoot is currently underway at top speed and if reports are to be believed, the filming of only some crucial scenes is left.

Apart from her films, Varalaxmi is also popular for sharing adorable pictures and videos with her pet dog Gucci.

Check out Varalaxmi's cutest moments with her pet:

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:09 PM IST