e-Paper Get App

Two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej joins the team of Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’

‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ promises to be a befitting attempt at the social threat that war creates in a general person’s perspective

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 01:33 PM IST
article-image

On World Music Day, makers of ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ announced via social media that two-time award-winning Music Composer, Ricky Kej, will be joining the team of the highly anticipated film.

The stellar star cast comprises of Tovino Thomas, Nimisha Sajayan, and Indrans and the film is directed by three-time National Award-winning Director, Dr Bijukumar Damodaran.

‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ promises to be a befitting attempt at the social threat that war creates in a general person’s perspective.

The characters in the film are all set to capture society’s struggles for existence, love, peace, justice, relations, and sanity et al.

The highly anticipated movie is being produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions and Mythri Movie Makers.

Read Also
Grammy winner Ricky Kej to get back medallion from customs after 2-month wait
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-newsTwo-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej joins the team of Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’

RECENT STORIES

Indian pugilist Vijender Singh to return in August at first pro boxing event at Raipur

Indian pugilist Vijender Singh to return in August at first pro boxing event at Raipur

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Shiv Sainiks gather outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Shiv Sainiks gather outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's...

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

International Yoga Day: Top Indian athletes come together on the occasion

International Yoga Day: Top Indian athletes come together on the occasion