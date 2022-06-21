Two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej joins the team of Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’

On World Music Day, makers of ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ announced via social media that two-time award-winning Music Composer, Ricky Kej, will be joining the team of the highly anticipated film.

The stellar star cast comprises of Tovino Thomas, Nimisha Sajayan, and Indrans and the film is directed by three-time National Award-winning Director, Dr Bijukumar Damodaran.

‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ promises to be a befitting attempt at the social threat that war creates in a general person’s perspective.

The characters in the film are all set to capture society’s struggles for existence, love, peace, justice, relations, and sanity et al.

The highly anticipated movie is being produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions and Mythri Movie Makers.

