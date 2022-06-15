e-Paper Get App

Trailer of 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe' is a smash hit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Trailer of 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe' is a smash hit |

Much anticipated and with a lot of expectations, the trailer of Harikathe Alla Girikathe is out and has created a lot of buzz. The trailer which was out on the official handle of Anand Audio YouTube channel, was viewed by lakhs of audiences as soon as it was out. It has got much praise for its intelligent humour, quirky dialogues and fun quotient. Rishab Shetty especially has drawn immense praise for his turnout in the film.

Meanwhile, Junior Monalisa which was released recently, has become a super hit. Sung and composed by Vasuki Vaibhav, the lyrics for the track have been penned by Trilok Trivikram.

Harikathe Alla Girikathe has been produced by Sandesh Productions in association with Rishab Shetty Films and will hit the theatres on June 23. The film has been directed by Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-newsTrailer of 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe' is a smash hit

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: Aaditya Thackeray claims himself to be Ram’s descendant, seeks land for Maharashtra...

Watch video: Aaditya Thackeray claims himself to be Ram’s descendant, seeks land for Maharashtra...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Presidential polls: Rajnath Singh speaks to opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee,...

Presidential polls: Rajnath Singh speaks to opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee,...

Mumbai Airport to be first in India to use renewable sources for energy for its needs

Mumbai Airport to be first in India to use renewable sources for energy for its needs

Mira Bhayandar: New enrolments in MBMC schools up by 750 for current academic year

Mira Bhayandar: New enrolments in MBMC schools up by 750 for current academic year