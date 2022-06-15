Trailer of 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe' is a smash hit |

Much anticipated and with a lot of expectations, the trailer of Harikathe Alla Girikathe is out and has created a lot of buzz. The trailer which was out on the official handle of Anand Audio YouTube channel, was viewed by lakhs of audiences as soon as it was out. It has got much praise for its intelligent humour, quirky dialogues and fun quotient. Rishab Shetty especially has drawn immense praise for his turnout in the film.

Meanwhile, Junior Monalisa which was released recently, has become a super hit. Sung and composed by Vasuki Vaibhav, the lyrics for the track have been penned by Trilok Trivikram.

Harikathe Alla Girikathe has been produced by Sandesh Productions in association with Rishab Shetty Films and will hit the theatres on June 23. The film has been directed by Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh.