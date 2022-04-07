'The Family Man' actor Sundeep Kishan rules social media with drool-worthy pictures

Of late, Sundeep Kishan's Instagram handle has become everyone's latest obsession. The handsome hero has been serving his fans with drool-worthy pictures, and they seem to cannot get enough of them.

This morning, Sundeep Kishan dropped another stunning image of himself on the gram. In the photo, he can be seen in an uber-cool avatar as he opted for cargo pants with a t-shirt and an open denim shirt.

Loading View on Instagram

Earlier, the pan-India actor had aced a traditional attire, leaving his followers yearning for more.

Loading View on Instagram

Sundeep's chiselled muscles and ripped bod are also responsible for raising the heat on social media from time to time. Often, his pictures of his transformed body for 'Michael' become the talk of the town.

Loading View on Instagram

On the work front, Sundeep Kishan is gearing up for his next out-and-out action drama, 'Michael'. The massive pan-India film will have a grand scale release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:09 PM IST