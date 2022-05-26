e-Paper Get App

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's film with Vamshi Paidipally completes a lengthy schedule

The makers have completed 25 days of lengthy schedule

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

The much-awaited film of Thalapathy Vijay and National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally is fast progressing with its shoot.

Produced by the National-Award-winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers have completed 25 days of lengthy schedule with a major cast taking part in it. They have canned very crucial sequences in the schedule.

The film tentatively titled Thalapathy66 features a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna who is playing the leading lady. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha, who are playing prominent roles, have participated in the shoot.

Read Also
21-year-old Bengali actress found dead in her apartment in Kolkata, suicide note recovered
article-image

It was like a celebration everyday with several actors coming to sets and taking part in the shoot.

The director himself penned the story of the movie, in association with writers Hari and Ahishor Solomon. The film is being made on lavish scale with grand production values and popular craftsmen are taking care of different crafts to make it as a visual grandeur.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Karthick Palani is the cinematographer and KL Praveen is the editor. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Sunil Babu and Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.

The film is scheduled for Pongal 2023 release.

Read Also
Kamal Haasan on pan Indian cinema phenomenon: 'It's nothing new, they have always been there'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-newsThalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's film with Vamshi Paidipally completes a lengthy schedule

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Mumbai: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC police book three for murder of tempo driver

Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC police book three for murder of tempo driver

In Pics: Over 334 huts, illegal construction demolished by Vashi ward office

In Pics: Over 334 huts, illegal construction demolished by Vashi ward office

Pune: CBI arrests ABIL group chairman Avinash Bhosale in Yes Bank-DHFL scam case

Pune: CBI arrests ABIL group chairman Avinash Bhosale in Yes Bank-DHFL scam case

16-0: India rout Indonesia to enter Asia Cup knockout stage, Pakistan out of hockey World Cup

16-0: India rout Indonesia to enter Asia Cup knockout stage, Pakistan out of hockey World Cup