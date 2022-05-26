Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's film with Vamshi Paidipally completes a lengthy schedule

The much-awaited film of Thalapathy Vijay and National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally is fast progressing with its shoot.

Produced by the National-Award-winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers have completed 25 days of lengthy schedule with a major cast taking part in it. They have canned very crucial sequences in the schedule.

The film tentatively titled Thalapathy66 features a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna who is playing the leading lady. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha, who are playing prominent roles, have participated in the shoot.

It was like a celebration everyday with several actors coming to sets and taking part in the shoot.

The director himself penned the story of the movie, in association with writers Hari and Ahishor Solomon. The film is being made on lavish scale with grand production values and popular craftsmen are taking care of different crafts to make it as a visual grandeur.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Karthick Palani is the cinematographer and KL Praveen is the editor. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Sunil Babu and Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.

The film is scheduled for Pongal 2023 release.