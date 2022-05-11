Telugu star Vishnu Manchu’s daughters Ariaana and Viviana turn singers for Sunny Leone’s next

The shooting of Vishnu's upcoming untitled film, which is being directed by Ishan Surya, is progressing at a brisk pace. The 'Dhee' actor will be playing the character of Gali Nageshwara Rao in this movie, which has 'RX100' diva Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone in key roles.

Produced under the banner of AVA Entertainment, the movie has caught the attention of moviegoers right from the announcement and fans have been eagerly waiting to know more updates from the film.

The latest update is that Vishnu's daughters Ariaana and Viviana are singing a song in the movie, which is composed by Anoop Rubens. The granddaughters of Dr.Mohan Babu Garu are getting introduced to singing with this movie and this has started his legacy for the third generation . Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar provided the lyrics for the song and it is said to be one of the highlights of this yet to be titled flick.

Vishnu Manchu says, "I am extremely happy that Ariaana and Viviana will be singing the song. I hope that the song is liked by all and becomes popular. I want to wish them all the best. I am proud of them and I hope and pray that they scale new heights with this song."

Not only this, the movie will also have a song choreographed by 'Indian Michael Jackson' Prabhu Deva. Besides providing story and screenplay, Kona Venkat is also acting as a creative producer for the film. Chota K. Naidu is handling the camera. There is a lot of positive buzz surrounding this film and the makers are promising more exciting news soon.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:55 AM IST