Updated on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Telugu actress dies in tragic road accident while returning from Holi party in Hyderabad

Gayathri had recently appeared in the Telugu web series 'Madam Sir Madam Anthe'
FPJ Web Desk
Telugu actor and YouTuber Dolly D Cruze, better known as Gayathri, died in a tragic car accident in Hyderabad.

According to several media reports, the actor was returning from a Holi party and died on the spot in the accident.

She was reportedly travelling with a friend, who lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider in Gachibowli area. However, her friend survived after being rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gayathri had recently appeared in the Telugu web series 'Madam Sir Madam Anthe'.

The unfortunate news of Gayathri’s demise was shared by her co-actor Surekha Vani, who played her on-screen mother on the show.

Expressing shock over Gayathri's death, she wrote on Instagram, "How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze."

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:20 PM IST