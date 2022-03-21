Telugu actress dies in tragic road accident while returning from Holi party in Hyderabad

Telugu actor and YouTuber Dolly D Cruze, better known as Gayathri, died in a tragic car accident in Hyderabad.

According to several media reports, the actor was returning from a Holi party and died on the spot in the accident.

She was reportedly travelling with a friend, who lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider in Gachibowli area. However, her friend survived after being rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gayathri had recently appeared in the Telugu web series 'Madam Sir Madam Anthe'.

The unfortunate news of Gayathri’s demise was shared by her co-actor Surekha Vani, who played her on-screen mother on the show.

Expressing shock over Gayathri's death, she wrote on Instagram, "How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze."

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:20 PM IST