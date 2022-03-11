Tamil actress forced to strip naked at knifepoint; miscreants record video

The Chennai police arrested two individuals who barged into the house of a Tamil actress and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

As per a report by ABP, the incident occurred at Valasarvakkam locality. The two men, identified as Kannadasan of Maduravoyal and Selvakumar of Ramapuram, wearing masks, forced themselves into the actress’s home and forced her to strip naked, looted her of gold jewellery and other valuables.

One of the miscreants also recorded the assault.

The actress, who has done several supporting roles in Tamil films, approached the police and shared her ordeal.

In her complaint she mentioned that the robbers stole around 24 grams of gold. However, the cops, who were able to nab them using CCTV footage, recovered only 10 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 55,000.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:48 AM IST