Tamil actor Simbu's car runs over 70-year-old homeless man in Chennai; driver arrested

A 70-year-old pavement dweller was fatally run over by a car registered in the name of Tamil actor Silambarasan aka Simbu last week in Chennai.

According to a report in Times of India, actor-director T Rajhendhar, father of Simbu, was in the vehicle when the accident took place.

He got down about 10 metres from the accident spot and called up an ambulance to rush the victim to the hospital. However, the victim succumbed to the injuries.

Reportedly, the police have arrested Simbu's driver on March 19 in connection with the accident.

Simbu and his family members are yet to comment on the matter.

Simbu began his career as a child artiste in films directed by his father before his breakthrough leading role in 'Kadhal Azhivathillai' in the year 2002. He was last seen on screen in the 2021 sci-fi action film 'Maanaadu'.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:17 PM IST