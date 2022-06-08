Suzhal - The Vortex Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, and others laud the Tamil series

PM

Creating a storm and captivating attention, the trailer of 'Suzhal - The Vortex', has not just impressed the audience but has also left the industry going gaga over it.

Prime Video’s first long-form scripted original Tamil series, 'Suzhal - The Vortex' has become the talk of the town since its announcement at IIFA last week.

After the splash in Abu Dhabi with Abhishek Bachchan presenting it to the world, the trailer of 'Suzhal - The Vortex' has now been lauded by stalwarts and revered celebrities and superstars of Indian cinema.

From Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh, Krishna Kulasekaran, Srinidhi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Janani to Mohan Raja, P Samuthirakani, Balaji Mohan and Karthik Subbaraj, the trailer has mesmerised everyone.

Check out their reaction here:

The creative brainchild of 'Vikram-Vedha' fame, maverick duo Pushkar and Gayatri, and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, the investigative drama series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles.

Premiering globally in 30+ languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish, 'Suzhal - The Vortex' will stream on the platform from June 17.