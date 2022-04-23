South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, actor Mahendran and other celebs can’t get enough of Arun Vijay's 'Oh My Dog'

Amazon Prime Video recently globally launched a paw-dorable family entertainer, 'Oh My Dog', a beautiful tale about a pup Simba and Arjun (Arnav Vijay), the film is winning the hearts of the audience.

The beautiful story that brings along the three generations of actors from a family - veteran actor Vijay Kumar, his son Arun Vijay and his grandson Arnav Vijay, who makes his acting debut is a treat to watch and we are all going head over ‘paws’ for this one!

The film is not only garnering love from the audience but also from the industry celebs, who took to their social media handles and shared the praising words about the film.

On Thursday, South African Cricket Legend Jonty Rhodes tweeted to Suriya saying, “As a pet lover, am looking forward to watching this movie.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suriya replied to Jonty’s tweet on Friday saying, “Thanks a lot!! Big fan Jonty Rhodes! I’m sure your daughter India Rhodes will like it too!!”

The Indian actor Mahendran, was seen describing his love for bringing three generations of family in the movie. He wrote the caption -

"#OhMyDog this movie has my heart seeing #ArnavVijay doing his debut and was so lovely to see three generations of family in the movie .

@arunvijayno1 na has always been the best father on both on and off screen. Love u na. Do watch this heartfelt movie on @PrimeVideoIN"

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Whereas the producer, S. R. Prabhu was also seen asking people to watch the as a treat to kids and family this summer. He wrote -

"#OhMyDog will be a perfect summer treat for kids and family!! Don’t Doss it!!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

And then, the Indian cricketer Prashant Solanki was also seen expressing his anticipation to watch the film and wrote -

"These paws have the healing powers Can't wait to watch 'Oh My Dog'!"

'Oh My Dog' is produced by Jyotika-Suriya, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S. R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies; music composed by Nivas Prasanna and cinematography by Gopinath. The film is part of the 4-film deal between Prime Video and 2D Entertainment.

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is available in Tamil and Telugu.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:50 AM IST