Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur looks ethereal in latest look alongside Dulquer Salmaan

Mrunal Thakur knows how to capture hearts both on and off screen. The actress is all set to be seen in the upcoming film 'Sita Ramam' with south heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan.

In the latest picture from the sets of the film which is doing the rounds on the internet, Mrunal can be seen looking pretty in a basil green Indian attire, with a smitten Salmaan following her down a lane.

The photo gives the audience an idea about the chemistry that people will get to witness between the two actors on screen.

'Sita Ramam' marks Mrunal's debut in Telugu cinema. Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Films.

The film, with music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, was announced on Salmaan's 35th birthday on July 28.

Meanwhile, Mrunal has featured in Hindi films like 'Super 30', 'Toofaan', and 'Batla House'. She was recently seen in the Shahid Kapoor-headlined sports-drama 'Jersey'.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:54 PM IST