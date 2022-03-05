Sharwanand Birthday Special: Best 5 films of the 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' actor

Telugu actor Sharwanand is all set to celebrate his 38th birthday on Sunday.



Born on March 6, 1984, Sharwanand completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree before venturing into the film industry. During his college days, he participated in several skits and theatre assignments and was known for his acting chops among his peers.



At the age of 17, he attended Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute in Mumbai.



A man of many talents, Sharwanand has not only been impressing the masses with his acting, but he is also a trained dancer.



A fact known to few, Sharwanand was once the classmate of actors Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati.



Even before his film debut, Sharwanand had grabbed eyeballs when he appeared in a soft drink advertisement alongside the superstar Chiranjeevi.



He then marked his acting debut with the Telugu film '5va Tareeku' in 2003. However, the film did not impress the audience much. Sharwanand rose to stardom with 'Vennela' and 'Amma Cheppindi'.



Throughout his career, Sharwanand has been hailed for getting into the skin of the characters that he plays on screen. People love him for the versatile roles he picks up for himself and nails them to perfection.



Over the years, he has worked alongside some of the most popular south Indian stars, including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandhana.



Here's a look at the five films which prove Sharwanand is one of the most versatile actors in today's time:



Vennela



'Vennela' released in 2005 and was a hit among youngsters. In the film, Sharwanand plays a millionaire's son gone rogue, who decides to turn the life of his girlfriend upside down, before finally making sense of the conspiracies surrounding him. The actor's role as an angry young man garnered praises from the audience.



Amma Cheppindi



The 2006 Tollywood drama featured Sharwanand essaying the role of an intellectually disabled boy who lives with his family. He is always looked down upon and mocked by people around him, until he saves the same people from a major bomb threat.



Gamyam



Released in 2008, 'Gamyam' revolves around Abhiram, the son of a multimillionaire, who falls in love with a doctor named Janaki. Sharwanand's portrayal of Abhiram had earned him appreciation from masses and critics alike.



Prasthanam



Sharwanand played the role of a youngster Mitranand in the 2010 cult political drama 'Prasthanam'. With the film, the actor proved that along with light-hearted roles, he can also play serious characters on screen with ease. The film is termed as one of Sharwanand's best performances till date.



Run Raja Run



The 2014 film, starring Sharwanand, Seerat Kapoor and Adivi Sesh, was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. In the film, Sharwanand plays the role of a simpleton named Raja, who is the son of a vegetable vendor, and often finds himself alone because of his honesty. However, things take a turn for him when he meets the love of his life Priya, the daughter of a police commissioner.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 03:52 PM IST