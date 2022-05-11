Sexy Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears nothing but a towel in this steamy mirror selfie

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the internet ablaze with her latest mirror selfie that shows her wearing nothing but a white towel.

She can be seen covering her face strategically with a sticky note on her mirror that read, “Papaa love you! You are amazing, just remember that."

She captioned it on her Instagram stories stating, “Awwww I miss you already... come back, thank you for the cute note."

Samantha recently featured on the cover of a leading magazine. The 'Ye Maya Chesave' actress who spoke about her acting career, shared that there was a time she did not feel comfortable in her own skin.

"I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I'm a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity", Samantha wrote, as she shared a stunning picture from her cover shoot.

"It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I'm much more confident about trying on different roles whether it's a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past", the actress stated.

Meanwhile on work front, Samantha will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film 'Khushi'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first pan-Indian film, 'Yashoda,' is set to be released on August 12. It also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others.

She had also dropped the first look from her upcoming film 'Shakuntalam'.

The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

Samantha has also been roped in to play the lead role in 'Arrangements of Love' movie.

BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari.

Last year, she won many hearts with her OTT debut 'The Family Man'. As per reports, she is now all set to work with Varun Dhawan in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's new project.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:23 AM IST