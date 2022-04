Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' to release in theatres on August 12

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Telugu film "Yashoda" will make its debut in theatres countrywide on August 12, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the sci-fi thriller will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

"Yashoda" is backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies.

"Our #Yashoda aka @Samanthaprabhu2 is all set to give you thrills and chills in theatres. A @krishnasivalenk's production," the official Twitter account of Sridevi Movies tweeted.

Samantha shared the tweet and wrote, "August 12th it is".

The 34-year-old actor was last seen on the big screen in a special appearance in Allu Arjun's blockbuster "Pushpa".

"Yashoda" also stars Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:00 PM IST