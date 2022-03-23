Samantha Ruth Prabhu unfollows ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram 5 months after announcing split

In October 2021, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. They took to their respective social media handles to issue a statement.

Now, five months after announcing separation with Chaitanya, Samantha has unfollowed him on Instagram. However, according to media reports, the actor still follows his ex-wife.

After unfollowing him, Samantha also shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories. "Sometimes, the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly ‘keep going, you got this," the quote read.

Samantha had earlier deleted nearly all her pictures with Naga Chaitanya from her social media handles. She had deleted pictures from their Spain vacation, Amsterdam trip, most pictures from Rana Daggubati's wedding, Christmas celebrations, among others. Even her anniversary posts for Naga have been deleted from social media.

Announcing their separation, Samantha and Chay had shared in a statement, "To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, were married for four years. The couple, popularly known as ChaySam, tied the knot in Goa in 2017.

