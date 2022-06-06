Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns up the heat in black bikini top, flaunts her sultry waist - see photos

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest pictures, in which she can be seen flaunting her toned body.

The temperature went soaring on the internet on Monday after she dropped a couple of photos on her official Instagram handle. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a black bikini top with colourblocked pants.

She is also seen showing off her slender waist and abs in the photos, which left her fans wanting for more.

Check out the photos here:

Samantha recently featured on the cover of a leading magazine. The 'Ye Maya Chesave' actress who spoke about her acting career, shared that there was a time she did not feel comfortable in her own skin.

"I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I'm a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity," Samantha wrote, as she shared a stunning picture from her cover shoot.

"It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I'm much more confident about trying on different roles whether it's a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past," the actress stated.

Meanwhile on work front, Samantha will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film 'Kushi'.

Her first pan-Indian film, 'Yashoda,' is set to be released on August 12. It also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others.

As per reports, she is now all set to work with Varun Dhawan in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's new project.