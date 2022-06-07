e-Paper Get App

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make her 'Koffee with Karan' debut?

Samantha will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the Hindi remake of the American web series 'Citadel'.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

Seems like actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan 7'.

On Tuesday, 'The Family Man 2' star posted her new pictures on her Instagram which garnered a lot of attention from the fans. It has been speculated that this new look of Samantha is from the sets of Karan's most controversial show.

The backdrop seen in Samantha's pictures is similar to the post shared by Karan where he mentioned working on the new episode.

'K for Koffee', Karan captioned the post.

Karan recently announced that the new season will exclusively stream on the OTT Platform which will mark the debut of several Indian actors on the show. The release date of this season is still awaited.

article-image

Meanwhile, Samantha is busy waiting for the release of her film 'Yashoda', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 12, 2022. Interestingly, the movie is clashing with Aamir Khan's much-awaited 'Laal Singh Chadha' which marks the Bollywood Debut of Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Apart from this, she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the Hindi remake of the American web series 'Citadel' directed by the director duo Raj and DK.

article-image

