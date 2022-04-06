Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares first picture with Naga Chaitanya post split - here's why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya have been in the news ever since the much-loved couple announced their separation.

Recently, Samantha grabbed eyeballs after she shared the first picture with him post announcing their split. The actress shared the photo to mark three years to their film 'Majili'.

She also added the hashtag #3yearsformajili.

'Majili' is a romantic sports drama, starring Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, and had released on April 5, 2019.

'Majili' was the duo's fourth film together after 'Ye Maaya Chesave', 'Manam', and 'Autonagar Surya', and their first film post their marriage.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had tied the knot as per Hindu rituals on October 6, 2017, and also got married according to Christian rituals the following day.

However, they announced their separation via a joint statement in October 2021. "To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," their statement read.

Last month, Samantha also unfollowed Naga Chaitanya on social media.

