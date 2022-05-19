Sachin B Ravi collaborates with Shivanna on a superhero film for his next

Sachin B Ravi has embarked on his next after Avane Sriman Narayana and this time it is none other than Shivarajkumar. The director is associating with a few big studios and investors to back this project and will be executing it under his own banner. This will also mark Sachin’s debut production.

The film will be Kannada’s first superhero flick and is based on the mythological character of Ashwatthama from Mahabharata. Sachin is of the thought that despite Shivanna being in films for so many years, there is still so much of him that is unexplored.

“Such is the kind of abundance that Shivanna carries. I always had a deep desire to work with Shivanna and I’m glad it is coming true with this project,” says Sachin. The film will be a whole new genre for Shivanna and will be a superhero film, the first of its kind in Kannada. “The new avatar of Shivanna is something that fans couldn’t have imagined. It will leave them totally surprised,” says Sachin who plans to enlist the best teams for VFX and make this a superhero franchise.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:38 PM IST