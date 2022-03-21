RRR: Words 'f***ing', 'b**ch', 'Indian' removed from Telugu version of Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film

The pan-India film 'RRR', starring south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, had to undergo several cuts and modifications due to the censor board, days ahead of its release.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Telugu version of the film has been granted a U/A certificate with three audio cuts. The abusive words 'f***ing* and 'b**ch' were asked to be removed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Apart from that, the word 'Indian' was also removed from a dialogue due to the context in which it was used.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film suffered no cuts in the hands of the CBFC and has also been granted a U/A certificate.

The makers too voluntarily made several cuts to the film to reduce the runtime. It has now been brought down to 3 hours 1 minute from the previous 3 hours 56 minutes.

The team of 'RRR' is currently on a promotional spree for their magnum opus. The film will also star Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in key roles. Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody are also a part of the film.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is directed by SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

'RRR' will hit the theatres on March 25, 2022.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:43 AM IST