RRR: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Junior NTR perform Ganga Aarti, seek blessings for their magnum opus

Going by the popular adage ‘all that begins well, ends well’ rings true for the makers of the hugely-anticipated movie ‘RRR’. The multi-city tour promotions of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ came to an end recently, as the pan-India cast of the film including Ram Charan, Junior NTR and the prolific filmmaker himself performed the sacred Ganga aarti in Varanasi.

After touring cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dubai, Baroda, Delhi, Jaipur, Amritsar and Kolkata, the cast looked visibly excited to perform the Ganga aarti and seek blessings for their big-ticket release. Not just that, the cast also had a whale of a time interacting with the local media and relished some local delicacies.

Needless to say, there was a huge crowd gathered at the Ganga ghat to see Ram Charan and Junior NTR as they cheered up for the actors giving them a warm welcome in Varanasi.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema and 3D format.

The multi-lingual includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ is releasing on 25th March 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:21 AM IST