RRR: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during surprise visit at Mumbai theatre - see photos

South superstar Ram Charan, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest film 'RRR', took his fans by surprise after he visited a theatre in Mumbai on Sunday.

The actor arrived at the Gaitey theatre in Bandra in his black car. As soon as he stepped out of the car, people around went berserk in a bid to meet their favourite star and get a picture clicked with him.

Ram Charan looked uber cool in an all-black outfit as he greeted his fans and the paparazzi with folded hands. He was also spotted barefoot as he was due to visit the Sabarimala temple to seek blessings from the lord.

Meanwhile, 'RRR' has taken the entire nation by storm and has smashed all records not only in India, but on a global level. The film's worldwide business is inching close to the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the magnup opus stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also stars also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in key roles.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:49 PM IST