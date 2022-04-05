‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan gifts gold coins to 35 technicians from the film’s unit

South superstar Ram Charan who essayed the role of Rama Raju in the magnum opus ‘RRR’ is savouring the success of the SS Rajamouli directorial.

As the movie continues to mint unprecedented figures from all over India, Ram decided to gift his team with gold coins.

Before leaving for Mumbai, the star invited as many as 35 technicians who have worked on the Rajamouli directorial for a luncheon at his place.

As per report by IANS, Charan had a brief chat with the heads of various departments as he had invited the technicians from the cinematography, direction, and other departments.

Charan surprised them all by gifting each of them a gold coin weighing 1 tola (11.6 gms). This gesture by Ram Charan has sure won the hearts.

Ram Charan, then headed to Mumbai, where he was received by a huge mob, fans, and others, who wished him glorious success for 'RRR'.

'RRR', which also stars Jr NTR in the lead role has been shattering box office records since its release.

The epic period action drama film has till Monday earned Rs 800 crore (worldwide gross) at the box office surpassing Aamir Khan's 'PK' and Rajinikanth's '2.0's lifetime collection.

Also starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, ‘RRR’ is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:47 AM IST