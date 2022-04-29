Ritabhari Chakraborty undergoes physical transformation for film, shares powerful note on breaking unrealistic beauty standards

Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has often voiced her opinion on crucial issues ranging from mental health to body positivity. After Nimrat Kaur sparked the conversation, the actress, too, shared a powerful message on breaking unrealistic beauty standards.

For the unversed, Ritabhari has also undergone a massive physical transformation for her next, 'Fatafati'. The drama traces the journey of a plus-size model and takes on the topic of body-shaming. She shared her before and after her weight gain journey pictures and shared a powerful message with the post.

Ritabhari wrote, "Sometimes, a film takes you on a transformation journey, literally and metaphorically! Well, #Fatafati is one such movie. It is not a post on how I became from this to that or lean to plus size. It is about how the journey of being one size to another allowed me to have a positive conversation with my body. I have always been a firm believer in body and beauty positivity but having a chance to be on the other side of the spectrum made me more empathetic."

"It is strange to know how your weight, height, or even colour can become someone else's business if it doesn't fit the "beauty norm". Even though I understand that the journey of self-love and care is long, but don't let anyone dictate how you view yourself. Be kind to your body. Be comfortable in your own skin. Learn to love every bit of it. Embrace your curves like I am right now, embracing every inch of me," she added.

It is the first time that Ritabhari Chakraborty has voiced against an issue. The leading voice of change is also a stern supporter of creating awareness around mental health issues.

Meanwhile, Ritabhari is working on multiple Bengali films, including 'Tui', 'Chhi Chhi TV', and an untitled. She is also gearing up for her another Hindi project.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 05:01 PM IST